Bath man charged with distributing child pornography, previously arrested for sexual abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeffrey Clark, 34, was charged with receiving and distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of five years imprisonment a maximum of 20 years, and a fine up to $250,000.

WARNING: GRAPHIC INFORMATION

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in September 2020, an undercover law enforcement officer in Rochester, NY, received video files of suspected child pornography, including a file named “6Yo Babyj – Bedtime Rape.” In November 2020, undercover law enforcement officers in Rochester, Buffalo, North Dakota, and Texas, also received video files of suspected child pornography. Subsequent investigation traced the files to (Clark’s) residence in Bath, NY. A search warrant was executed at the residence on January 13, 2021, during which investigators seized multiple digital devices, including Clark’s cell phone.

Clark made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and was detained.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, acting under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

Clark was arrested by State Police on Jan. 14 for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. According to New York State Police, Clark was charged with first-degree felony criminal sex act (victim less than 13-years-old), felony first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 13 and suspect 21 or older), and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.