Bath man charged with distributing child pornography, previously convicted twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Charles Augrom III, 34, of Bath has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Augrom is a Level III register sex offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry, following two prior New York State child pornography convictions, including on September 17, 2007.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that according to the criminal complaint, in July 2020 an undercover law enforcement officer was investigating individuals who use Peer to Peer file sharing applications to share child pornography over the internet. During the undercover session, the officer downloaded numerous pictures and videos of child pornography that traced back to an IP address belonging to the defendant. Some of the images and videos included children younger than 12 years old engaged in sexual conduct with adults, as well as depictions of violence.

On December 10, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at Augrom’s William Street residence and seized a cellular telephone. The SD card from the phone allegedly contained approximately 250 video and image files depicting child pornography.

Augrom made an initial appearance this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark J. Pedersen and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for January 11, 2021.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Corning Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.