Bath man charged with DWAI after NYSP chase

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man is facing new charges after a police chase in Steuben County.

At 7:19 p.m. on Monday a New York State Police Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Route 415 in the Town of Avoca. The vehicle, driven by Daniel Hoad, did not stop and initiated a short vehicle pursuit.

State Police tell 18 News Hoad attempted to flee Troopers on foot prior to his arrest.

Hoad was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of DWAI (second charge within 10 years), use of a vehicle without an interlock device, and reckless driving.

Hoad was taken to the Steuben County Jail where he remained overnight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now