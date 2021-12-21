Bath man charged with DWAI after NYSP chase

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man is facing new charges after a police chase in Steuben County.

At 7:19 p.m. on Monday a New York State Police Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Route 415 in the Town of Avoca. The vehicle, driven by Daniel Hoad, did not stop and initiated a short vehicle pursuit.

State Police tell 18 News Hoad attempted to flee Troopers on foot prior to his arrest.

Hoad was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of DWAI (second charge within 10 years), use of a vehicle without an interlock device, and reckless driving.

Hoad was taken to the Steuben County Jail where he remained overnight.