BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jonathon Tymel of Bath was arrested by the Village of Bath Police after he allegedly put a knife against someone’s face.

The incident happened on W. William Street on April 13 and Tymel was located by Bath Police on April 16.

During his arrest, Tymel was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Tymel was processed on the charges and transported to the Steuben County Jail.