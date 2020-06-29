Bath man charged with possessing child pornography, third related offense since 2016

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Hamilton, 28, of Bath, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in 2016, the defendant was convicted in New York State Court of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child and sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

In 2017, Hamilton violated his probation, was convicted again of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, and was sentenced to two to four years in prison. The defendant served his sentence and was released from prison in June 2019.

On October 4, 2019, a New York State Parole Officer conducted a home visit at Hamilton’s residence in Bath. During the visit, the defendant was found to be in possession of an unregistered Kyocera cellular telephone and Samsung tablet, in direct violation of his parole conditions. The Parole Officer determined that the tablet contained a number of pornographic videos depicting minors performing sexual acts with adults. Hamilton was arrested for violating his parole. A further review of the tablet recovered approximately 87 videos and 1,124 images containing child pornography.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Guyton, the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eric Laughton, and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, under the direction of under the direction of Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci.