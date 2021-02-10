Bath man charged with rape by forcible compulsion

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Mackenzie Ellis, 33, has been charged with rape in the first degree by forcible compulsion, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Forcible compulsion means that Ellis allegedly threatened the victim “by the use of physical force” or “by a threat, express or implied, which places a person in fear of immediate death or physical injury to himself or herself [or another person] or in fear that he or she [or another person] will immediately be kidnapped.”

Ellis was arraigned in the Steuben County centralized court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

The police department did not provide any additional information regarding the arrest or circumstances surrounding it.

18 News will have more information on this case as it becomes available.