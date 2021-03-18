Bath man charged with raping a child under 15

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Howard W. Gilbert of Bath has been charged after a sex crimes investigation by New York State Police.

According to State Police, multiple incidents involving a child under the age of 15 allegedly occurred in late 2019 into early 2020 in the Village and Town of Bath and the Village of Savona.

Gilbert is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of criminal sex act.

Gilbert was arrested in late February and remains in the Steuben County Jail.

If you have had interaction with Gilbert, you are asked to call NYS Police Investigator Jeremy Hagadone at 1-585-728-5006.