Bath man charged with selling crack cocaine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Christian Sutton, 37, was arrested by Bath Police after a no-knock search warrant on April 22 following a crack cocaine sales investigation.

Police seized approximately $2,000 worth of crack cocaine, as well as sales and packaging materials.

Sutton was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and more charges are expected, according to Bath Police.

Bath Police were assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Investigator and the Steuben County District Attorney’s office investigators.