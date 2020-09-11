Bath man charged with selling meth, heroin, fentanyl from his home

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Shannon Brockway, 50, was arrested following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Brockway, who was already in the Steuben County Jail, was allegedly selling the drugs from his home on the 500 block of West Washington Street in Bath.

Brockway was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He also faces three counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

In June, Brockway and Nanette Peters were arrested after officials allege that a meth lab was found inside a home.

The Village of Bath Police Department said that a sizeable quantity of suspected fentanyl was seized during the search, as well as scales and packaging materials. Brockway was charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a Class D felony.

Following his most recent arrest Brockway was arraigned by a county court judge and released on his own recognizance on the recent charges, but was returned to the Steuben County Jail on $5,000 cash and $10,000 bond in connection to the manufacture of methamphetamine charges.

Brockway’s arrest was the result of an investigation and cooperation between the Bath Police Department, Corning Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and District Attorney Investigators.