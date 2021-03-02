Bath man charged with unlawful imprisonment, possession of a hypodermic instrument

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jamie Gould, 28, has been charged after a noise complaint late Monday evening in the Village of Bath.

Officers in the village responded to reports of a man on the corner of West William Street and Howell Street “yelling and screaming, making unreasonable noise.”

Police say the man, later identified as Gould, was a suspect in a domestic violence incident at a nearby residence.

Gould has been arrested for unlawful imprisonment and possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was also cited for unreasonable noise.

Gould was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.