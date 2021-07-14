Bath man facing drug charges after an investigation into crystal meth sales

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Joseph Hojnoski of Bath was arrested following two sealed indictment superior court warrants from the Steuben County Court in connection to the sale of crystal methamphetamine.

According to the Village of Bath Police, Hojnoski was arrested for two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, all class D felonies.

Hojnoski, who was being supervised by New York State Parole, was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail where he awaits arraignment in county court.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney Investigator assisted Bath Police during the investigation.