Bath man facing weapon, criminal contempt charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jason York, 41, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a suspicious vehicle investigation on Jan. 20, 2021.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, York allegedly had a “deadly weapon and was in the company of a person who he was ordered to stay away from in a duly served Order of Protection.”

York was charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

York was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Village of Bath Police Department assisted deputies during the investigation.