BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine after an arrest following Criminal Contempt charges.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Ryan Twist, 40, of Bath, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, on July 31.

After his arrest, Twist was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was then charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony.

Twist was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail for CAP Court.