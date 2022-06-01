BATH, N.Y (WETM) — A Bath man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a person with a hammer last month, according to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, Jose Velez, 41, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after a 911 call directed the Bath Village Police Department to a multi-tenant residence on State Route 415. The indictment alleged that Velez entered the victim’s home armed with a hammer and attacked the victim with the intent to kill them. Velez allegedly caused serious physical injury and then fled the scene, hiding the weapon in a dumpster.

That indictment further alleged that Velez targeted the victim based on their sexual orientation. According to the original arrest report, the victim was airlifted to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Velez was charged with:

Attempted Murder, a class B felony

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony

Two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, a class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, class D felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, class E Felony

Velez is currently being held without bail in the Steuben County Jail on these charges, based on two prior felony convictions. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in the Steuben County Court at a later date.

Velez was previously arrested for selling narcotics in January of 2021, and in September of 2020.