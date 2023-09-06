BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been indicted on multiple charges related to a police standoff that occurred last month.

According to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, Larry J. Schoonover, 51, was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 5. Schoonover was indicted on the following charges:

Twelve counts of first-degree attempted murder, a class A-1 felony;

Twelve counts of second-degree attempted murder, a class B violent felony;

Twelve counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, a a class B felony;

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony;

Five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony;

One count of third-degree assault, a class A felony; and

One count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The indictment says that Schoonover fired multiple shots of a 16-gauge shotgun at officers from the Bath Village Police Department, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police Department during a six-hour standoff. The standoff started after a domestic incident late on Aug. 20 and ended early in the morning on Aug. 21.

Schoonover is currently being held without bail at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. He is being represented by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and his first court date will be held at a later date.