ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man pled guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex conviction, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Joshua Wormley, 38, of Bath admitted to possessing a cell phone with about 800 images and two videos of child pornography in February 2021. Some of this content depicted prepubescent minors. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, Wormley was convicted of attempted possession of a sexual performance of a child in July 2021.

Wormley’s current charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. Sentencing will take place before Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on August 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

This case was investigated by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.