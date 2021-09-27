Bath man pleads guilty to distributing child porn, molesting minor

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeffrey Clark, 35, of Bath, has pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge to distributing child pornography and molesting a minor on several occasions.

Warning: Graphic Information

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney John Field, an undercover FBI agent saw Clark distributing child pornography online. A search warrant was executed at Clark’s home, and investigators seized thousands of files containing images and videos of child pornography, including images of violence against children.

Clark also admitted that he had physically molested a minor on several occasions, which resulted in separate charges.

Clark was originally arrested by State Police on January 14, 2021 for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. According to New York State Police, Clark was charged with first-degree felony criminal sex act (victim less than 13-years-old), felony first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 13 and suspect 21 or older), and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

At the time of the arrest, U.S. Attorney James P Kennedy Jr. released the following information:

In September 2020, an undercover law enforcement officer in Rochester, NY, received video files of suspected child pornography, including a file named “6Yo Babyj – Bedtime Rape.” In November 2020, undercover law enforcement officers in Rochester, Buffalo, North Dakota, and Texas, also received video files of suspected child pornography. Subsequent investigation traced the files to (Clark’s) residence in Bath, NY. A search warrant was executed at the residence on January 13, 2021, during which investigators seized multiple digital devices, including Clark’s cell phone.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $500,000. Clark’s sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2022, at 11:00 am before Judge Siragusa.