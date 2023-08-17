BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man with prior sex offenses has been sentenced to time inside of a prison on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

According to Attorney Ross, 38-year-old Joshua Wormley was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Thursday, Aug 17, for the possession of child pornography, with Wormley having a prior sex offense conviction.

Officials say that in February 2021, Wormley possessed a cell phone containing around 800 images and two videos of child pornography, some of which showed prepubescent minors.

Wormley’s prior conviction came from a July 2017 incident where he attempted to possess a sexual performance of a child.

Thursday’s sentencing stems from an investigation by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.