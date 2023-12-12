BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was sentenced to serve 13.5 years in prison after being convicted of possessing more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross’s office, Ryan Hamilton, 32, was sentenced to 162 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release on Dec. 12. He will also have to pay $18,000 in restitution to his victims. Hamilton pled guilty to possession of child porn on Jan. 25, 2022, and he has previous convictions for the same crime.

In August 2016 and September 2017, the Steuben County Court convicted Hamilton of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16. While being supervised by New York State Parole in October 2019, Hamilton possessed an SD card that contained approximately 87 videos and 1,124 images of child pornography. Some of the images and videos on the SD card included children under the age of 12 and depictions of violence.

Hamilton’s case was investigated by the FBI, the New York State Police Department, and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.