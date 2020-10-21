Bath Police arrest alleged fentanyl dealer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Alan Sherry, 50, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police on a sealed indictment warrant after allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin in the Village.

The sealed indictment charged Sherry with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Sherry was “found to be in possession of an approx. 1/8 ounce of fentanyl” at the time of his arrest, according to the Bath Police Department, and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell.

Sherry was taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and will be arraigned at a later date.

Sherry’s arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath and Corning Police Departments, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators.