Bath Police arrest man for forcible touching; has a history of stalking

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Village of Bath Police arrested William Newton on Oct. 4 for alleged forcible touching and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

According to Bath Police, Newton was arrested around 7 a.m. and transported to the Steuben County Jail.

Police did not release any additional details on Newton’s alleged victim or where the alleged incident took place in the village.

Newton has a history of previous arrests that include drug and stalking charges in both Steuben and Chemung County.

Newton was among three people arrested when the Village of Bath Police Department executed a no-knock search warrant on April 15, 2021, at a home on the 100 block of W. Steuben St. Newton was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

Newton was also arrested on Nov. 19 and 20, 2020, in Chemung County after a stalking investigation.

On Nov. 19, 2020, a father reported seeing a man in his backyard attempting to make contact with a young female resident at their home on the 600 block of Mt. Zoar Street in Elmira. The father confronted the man, who dropped a metal pipe and fled on foot. The man, later identified as Newton, was arrested by police, charged with trespass, and released on an appearance ticket.

The following day, Newton was arrested after police responded to the 300 block of Hoffman St. in Elmira for reports of a suspicious male in a parking lot attempting to make contact with a female.

According to the female witness, Newton had previously come to her home numerous times to make contact with her despite requests he not contact her. Newton was arrested by police after attempting to flee on foot and was charged with stalking and trespassing.