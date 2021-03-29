Bath Police arrest man for selling crack cocaine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – William Seymore, 31, has been arrested following an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine in the Village of Bath.

The charges come after a February 2019 investigation from a sealed indictment warrant that resulted in a “no-knock” search that resulted in the discovery of cash and an ounce of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,850.

Following the search warrant, Seymore had been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and sent to the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Bath Police say a warrant was issued for Seymore for failing to appear on the prior charge.

Seymore has now been charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Seymore was arraigned virtually from the Monroe County Jail where he is in on other charges.

The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Corning Police Department assisted in the case.