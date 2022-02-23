Bath Police arrest woman for Meth; Weapon possession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a woman on multiple charges on February 21, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Mary Furlong, 28, was pulled over in Bath at approximately 11:30 p.m. for allegedly operating a vehicle with no/an inadequate plate lamp.

A K9 police dog was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Officers allegedly recovered multiple weapons, an additional amount of suspected methamphetamine, packaging material, and drug paraphernalia.

Furlong was arrested and charged with:

Operating a vehicle with no/inadequate plate lamp, a violation

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a Class D Felony

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree, a Class D Felony

Furlong was processed and transported to Steuben County Jail to await CAP arraignment.

While in intake at the jail, Furlong was found to allegedly be concealing an additional amount of suspected methamphetamine on her person and was subsequently charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the first degree, a Class D Felony.

Furlong was arraigned in CAP court and released without bail.