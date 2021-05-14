Bath Police find “truck load” of stolen items, Steuben County Sheriff uniforms; 3 people arrested and released

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Police arrested three people after a no-knock search warrant uncovered a “truck load of stolen property,” crystal methamphetamine, zip guns, and and “several Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Uniforms with patches.”

The search warrant was executed on May 11 at an apartment on W. Steuben Street in the Village of Bath. Police say the stolen items (including TVs, stereos, laptops, and electronics) were connected to at least three burglaries. In addition to the crystal methamphetamine, police found scales, packaging material, suboxone, and cash.

Police say two “zip guns,” crude homemade guns designed to fire one shot at a time, were found and that one was made for a large caliber rifle round with live ammunition.

Amber Gerow was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Bath Police say Gerow has been “charged with several felonies in the past few months and was released every time due to hte new bail reform laws.”

Nicholas Crouch, noted as homeless, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Crouch was released on appearance tickets to appear in Bath Village Court at a later date.

Steven Jeffers was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, burgalry in the third degree, petit larcey, burglary in the second degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

According to Bath Police, Jeffers had a warrant out of the City of Corning court for failure to appear on charges of possession of burglar tools and petit larceny.

Bath Police say that despite an attempt by the Steuben County Assistant District Attorney to have bail set for Jeffers for a residential burglary, the judge did not grant the request.

Both Jeffers and Gerow were released following arraignment at the Steuben County Centralized arraignment court.

Jeffers and Gerow were previously arrested after a previous no-knock search warrant at the same address on April 15, 2021.

A large quantity of crystal meth was seized along with scales and packaging materials. Gerow was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony. Jeffers was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.

