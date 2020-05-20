Bath Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department are looking for a man in connection to a stolen truck that was later found.

Police say a 2015 Grey Chevrolet Silverado from the Microtel parking lot on May 20 around 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned on Clark Road in the Town of Wheeler.

Police say this man was observed by hotel cameras allegedly stealing the vehicle and driving westbound on 415.





Courtesy Bath PD

Anyone with information or that can identify this suspect please contact the Bath Village Police

Department at 607-776-2175.