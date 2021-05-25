Bath Police return child’s stolen bike, suspect facing drug & weapon charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is facing drug charges after allegedly stealing a bike in the Village of Bath.

On May 21 Bath Police responded to a stolen bike complaint near W. Washington Street. Police located a man riding the bike with bike gloves on who was “attempting to avoid officers.” The rider, identified as Shelby Buchanan, was questioned and found to have a warrant out of Monroe County.

Police say methamphetamine was located in Buchanan’s bike gloves and that officers located a large black dagger, a scale, multiple items for drug packaging, and other drug paraphernalia.

Buchanan was arrested and processed for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Buchanan was released the next day and is due in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The stolen bike was returned by officers to a 13-year-old boy in the village.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning

Trending Now

Maps Generator