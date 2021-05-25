Bath Police return child’s stolen bike, suspect facing drug & weapon charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is facing drug charges after allegedly stealing a bike in the Village of Bath.

On May 21 Bath Police responded to a stolen bike complaint near W. Washington Street. Police located a man riding the bike with bike gloves on who was “attempting to avoid officers.” The rider, identified as Shelby Buchanan, was questioned and found to have a warrant out of Monroe County.

Police say methamphetamine was located in Buchanan’s bike gloves and that officers located a large black dagger, a scale, multiple items for drug packaging, and other drug paraphernalia.

Buchanan was arrested and processed for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Buchanan was released the next day and is due in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The stolen bike was returned by officers to a 13-year-old boy in the village.