Bath Police to address 1973 cold case disappearance of Barbara Jean Aleksivich

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the 1973 disappearance of Barbara Jean Aleksivich.

Aleksivich was last seen at the local Elks lodge in the vicinity of Gansevoort Street and Williams Street in Bath on October 3, 1973. She left her husband there and began walking the two blocks to their home in the 100 block of east William Street, but she never arrived and has never been heard from again.

Village of Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen tells 18 News that an original suspect, Frederick Bush, was not involved as originally theorized and that the case is connected to Montana.

18 News will live stream the press conference from Bath at 3 p.m. on MyTwinTiers.com.