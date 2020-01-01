Bath Police warn of suspicious people walking around homes, cars

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department is warning residents of two suspicious people seen walking around homes and cars Wednesday morning in the area of Robie Street and Allen Street.

Officers attempted to stop the two people, who were carrying and wearing flashlights and wearing all dark clothing. The suspects fled on foot near Haverling High School and were last seen going toward Allen Street.

The Village of Bath Police Department would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles and store any valuable items out of sight inside your vehicle.

Anyone with any information or security system footage that may have captured the suspects please contact the Bath Village Police Dept.