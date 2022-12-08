BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath convicted sex offender has been arrested on a rape charge from an alleged sexual assault late last month.

Bath Police arrested William Newton, 35, at the Budget Inn in the Village on December 7 for the incident.

According to police, the arrest stemmed from an investigation into a sexual assault report that started on Nov. 30. Police also said that the victim and Newton reportedly didn’t know each other.

Newton was charged with 1st-degree Rape by forcible compulsion and taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is currently under the supervision of NYS Parole for a drug charge, police said.

Newton is a level-3 sex offender in New York. He was convicted in 2017 for kidnapping and raping a 20-year-old woman in Hornell.