Bath sex offender charged with forcible touching

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Evin Swarthout, 29, has been charged with forcible touching, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

According to police, the arrest stems from an incident on April 13, 2021. Swarthout is currently on parole and is a registered sex offender.

According to the New York sex offender registry, Swarthout was sentenced to two years in state prison and five years postrelease supervision for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2015.

Swarthout was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment and is currently being held on a violation of parole warrant.