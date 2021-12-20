Bath shelter in place suspect arrested for damaging jail cell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Kenneth Mikko, the man authorities say was responsible for causing a shelter in place order in Bath in November, has been arrested once again as an inmate of the Steuben County Jail.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Mikko “intentionally damaged a cell door window by repeatedly striking it with a food tray.”

Mikko was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E Felony, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and returned to the custody of the Sheriff.

Last month Mikko was also arrested for throwing his own feces at an officer on November 24 and for damaging a digital signature pad during the intake portion in the Steuben County Jail.

Mikko was originally arrested he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a business in the Village of Bath and drove it to another location when it ran out of gas. Police said Mikko then fled the scene with several items from the truck, including two rifles.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mikko allegedly forcibly entered a home on Shannon Street and wouldn’t let the residents leave while armed with the rifles from the truck.

At that point, Bath Police issued the shelter in place announcement as Mikko said he would use the rifles against police.

After an eight-hour manhunt, police eventually found and arrested Mikko at a local motel without incident.

Following the manhunt Mikko was charged with:

4 counts of fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

1 count of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

4 counts of second-degree Unlawful Imprisonment

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

3 counts of second-degree Menacing

1 count of Criminal Use of a Firearm

1 count of first-degree Burglary

1 count of Tamering with Physical Evidence

1 count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Mikko was remanded to the Steuben County Jail to appear at the Centralized Arraignment Court at a later date.