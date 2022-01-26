Bath shelter in place suspect indicted on four more times

February 04 2022

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The man suspected of causing a shelter in place in Bath last November is facing four more felony charges a week after his first indictment.

Kenneth Mikko, Jr. was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury for his alleged actions after he had been arrested for the shelter in place. The indictments said that he allegedly damaged a fingerprint processing pad while being processed for his arrest, damaged his jail cell window, and threw his feces and urine at a corrections officer. Mikko was previously arrested for all three incidents.

Court documents said he was charged with two counts of Aggravated Harassment of an Employee by an Inmate and two counts of Criminal Mischief, all class-E felonies.

These indictments come a week after he was indicted for the actual shelter in place incident in which he allegedly stole a pickup truck and guns, imprisoned adults and children and threatened them with the rifles. The indictment said Mikko will appear in court in the near future.

