BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County public official has been arrested on a felony forgery charge, according to police.

The Town of Bath Constable, Daniel Chapman, 31, was arrested by The Village of Bath Police Department on March 25, 2022 in connection to a forgery allegation. Police alleged that Chapman possessed a forged government document.

Chapman was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (a class-D felony). He was processed and taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court where police said he will be arraigned at a later date.

Chapman is the Constable, a peace-keeping officer, for the Town of Bath.