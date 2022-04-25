BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man working at the Verizon Store in Bath has been arrested for allegedly using a customer’s credit card information to make unauthorized purchases, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Terry Long, 21, of Bath was arrested on Friday, April 22 for an incident that occurred while Long was working at the Verizon Store on W. Morris St. in the Village of Bath.

According to police, a customer at the time had to provide Long with credit card information. Long allegedly took the information and made multiple purchases for “hundreds of dollars”. The victim reported the unauthorized purchases on April 18th, 2022.

Long was arrested for Grand Larceny 4th, a class E Felony.

He was given an appearance ticket and is due back in Bath Village Court at a later date.