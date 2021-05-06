Bath woman arrested after methamphetamine sales investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been arrested following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine at an apartment on W. Washington Street, according to Village of Bath Police.

Heather Baker was arrested on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having methamphetamine and suboxone, 2nd-degree criminal nuisance, 4th=degree attempted criminal mischief, 5th-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bath Police say multiple investigations into the sale of methamphetamine have been conducted at this residence and that Baker was previously arrested in recent months on forgery, weapon, and drug charges.

Baker was taken to the centralized arraignment court and “more charges are likely” after grand jury presentation.

The Village of Bath Police Department was assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Investigator and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office Investigator.