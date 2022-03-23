BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath woman was arrested on multiple charges after an incident that took place yesterday.

Shaylee E. Ridley, 25, was arrested after The Village of Bath Police Department responded to a domestic dispute complaint on March 22.

Ridley was charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a class C felony. She was also charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors.

Ridley was taken to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned in Steuben County Court today, March 23.