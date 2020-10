BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Angela Smith, 38, was arrested after police allege she stole a purse and destroyed evidence.

According to the Stueben County Sheriff’s Office, Smth allegedly stole a purse containing a credit or debit card while at a retail store and destroyed evidence associated with the theft.

Smith was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Tampering With Physical Evidence, both class E Felonies. Smith was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.