Bath woman arrested for grand larceny, defrauding Social Services

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been arrested for allegedly receiving more than $1,600 in social benefits that she was not entitled to.

Anita Bowen, 58, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 22. Bowen allegedly provided false information “with intent to defraud” to the county Department of Social Services and received $1,607 in benefits she was not entitled to.

She was charged with fourth-degree Grand Larceny and first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, both class-E felonies.

Bowen was released to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.