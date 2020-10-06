Bath woman arrested for sale of crystal methamphetamine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Elizabeth Gee, 35, was arrested by the New York State Police after an investigation into the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the Village.

According to the Village of Bath Police, Gee was charged with six felonies: three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Gee also has a class B felony pending from a December 2019 search warrant executed on West Steuben Street.

Gee was arraigned in Steuben County Court on Oct. 5 and released without bail due to the bail reform law.

Gee’s arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath and Corning Police Departments, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators.