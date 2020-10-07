Bath woman arrested on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Theresa M. Latham, 29, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department for allegedly selling narcotic preparations.

Latham was arrested on two sealed indictment Superior Court Warrants for two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

Latham is currently on New York State Parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree until April 2022. Parole has issued a warrant and she is held without bail on that.

Her arraignment will take place at a later date and time in Steuben County Court on her new charges.

In April 2019, Latham and one other person were arrested after police found over 70 bags of heroin, which were pre-packaged for sale. Lathan and her co-defendant Dylan Outman were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, which is a Class B felony.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath Police Department, Corning City Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators.