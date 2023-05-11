BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath woman is in custody after police say she is responsible for falsifying documents with the Steuben County Department of Social Services and receiving over $15,000 in funds not eligible for her.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Renee L. Morris was arrested on Thursday, May 11, and is charged with the following:

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Police say that from April 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, Morris offered false documents to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received benefits from them in the amount of $15,298.66.

Police say that Morris was not eligible to receive these funds.

Morris was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and transferred to the custody of the Sheriff.