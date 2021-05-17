Bath woman arrested twice in 24 hours in connection to thefts

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Ashley Short of Bath was arrested for a second time in two days in connection to stolen property reports.

According to Bath Police, Short allegedly stole a purse with credit and debit cards out of a vehicle on W. Morris Street. Short was charged with felony grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Bath Police say that Short was arrested the night before on a separate incident for felony criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Short was processed and released on appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Bath court at a later date.