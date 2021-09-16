Bath woman charged with assault after domestic incident

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Phoebe Share, 35, was arrested following a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a reported domestic assault in the Town of Pulteney.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Share allegedly “struck a member of her family or household, causing injury” and broke property.

The victim in the alleged assault required medical attention at the scene.

Share was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and released following arraignment.