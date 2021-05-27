Bath woman charged with grand larceny after welfare fraud investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Angela Smith, 39, was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation in Steuben County.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, Smith allegedly “offered a false instrument for filling to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $3082.00 that she was not eligible to receive.”

Smith is charged with one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filling in the First Degree, a class E Felony and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

Smith was processed at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and held for CAP arraignment.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.