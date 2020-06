BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chad Speicher, 29, of Beaver Dams, was arrested on June 20 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following an assault investigation.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says that Speicher allegedly assaulted another person and has been charged with assault in the third degree.

Speicher was processed and released to appear in the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.