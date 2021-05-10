Beaver Dams man convicted in Steuben County shooting, jury deadlocked on attempted murder charge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – Dewayne McGuire of Beaver Dams has been convicted by a Steuben County jury in connection to a May 2019 shooting in the Town of Caton.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, McGuire and John Walmsley fired a shotgun into a car that they were following. Baker says it was believed that the car the two were following was connected to a robbery the day before.

Baker tells 18 News that the jury was deadlocked on an attempted murder charge, but that a conviction was handed down for first-degree assault and several other charges.

McGuire is facing 5-25 years in prison following his conviction.

Walmsley accepted a plea deal in 2020 and is serving a four year sentence in state prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator