Beaver Dams man convicted in Steuben County shooting, jury deadlocked on attempted murder charge

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – Dewayne McGuire of Beaver Dams has been convicted by a Steuben County jury in connection to a May 2019 shooting in the Town of Caton.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, McGuire and John Walmsley fired a shotgun into a car that they were following. Baker says it was believed that the car the two were following was connected to a robbery the day before.

Baker tells 18 News that the jury was deadlocked on an attempted murder charge, but that a conviction was handed down for first-degree assault and several other charges.

McGuire is facing 5-25 years in prison following his conviction.

Walmsley accepted a plea deal in 2020 and is serving a four year sentence in state prison.