Beaver Dams man indicted for attempted murder in Elmira sword stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Macewan of Beaver Dams has been indicted for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a man with a sword.

According to court documents, on March 29 Macewan allegedly stabbed a man in the abdomen “attempting to cause (the man’s) death.”

On the night of the stabbing, Elmira police responding to a residence within the 700 block of South Main Street for the reported attack.

Erway Ambulance and the Elmira Fire Department delivered medical attention to the victim on scene.

The victim later being transported by ambulance to a local hospital to receive further medical attention. According to court documents, the victim required “emergency surgery, including small bowel resection.”

Macewan was also indicted for assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.