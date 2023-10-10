BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man has pled guilty to possession charges after police found meth and stolen property in his home.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Edward J. Howlett, 40, pled guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-II felony) and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class D felony) on Oct. 5. Howlett is facing a sentence of six to 14 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the drug charge.

Howlett’s charges stem from a search the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department conducted on his property. During the search, police found two ounces of methamphetamine, meth-making materials, and stolen property that was worth more than $3,000.

Howlett’s sentencing is scheduled to take place in December before Judge Matthew Hayden. His case was prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.