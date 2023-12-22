BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to meth and stolen property charges in October.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Edward J. Howlett, 40, of Beaver Dams, was sentenced as a second felony offender by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden on Dec. 14.

Howlett has been sentenced to eight and a half years in state prison plus five years post-release supervision on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and three and a half to seven years in state prison on the charge of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

These charges stem from a search on Howlett’s property that was conducted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. During the search, police found two ounces of methamphetamine, meth-making materials and stolen property that was worth more than $3,000. Howlett’s case was prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.