Beaver Dams woman arrested for stealing from local business

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams woman was arrested on January 26 after Watkins Glen Police received a complaint about larceny at a local business.

Diana Quail, 62, is charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony. New York State law defines Burglary in the 3rd degree as “if you knowingly enter or remain unlawfully in a building with and have the intent to commit a crime.”

Quail was processed and was released on an appearance ticket on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office. She will appear in the Schuyler County court at a later date.